Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change has said they are prepared to fight hard in defense of their impending victory in this year's general election adding that so far there are clear indicators that the electoral body is short-changing the opposition in its mandate.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party will pursue every possible means to defend its votes.

Mahere, who was responding to a question on the party's way forward should ZEC fail to address the concerns raised over the voters' roll, urged voters to remain at the polling stations after voting as part of efforts to curb possible rigging mechanisms.

"The first and most important call to action for every citizen is that we need to win big, vote big, defend big.

"We need to ensure that we all stay at our polling stations, our polling agents will be in place so that there is no scope for these electoral malpractices to take route," Mahere said.

The CCC spokesperson hinted at part of the measures the opposition will take including litigation and political pressure.

"We are going to use every single tool available to us, we are going to use litigation obviously, we are going to use political pressure but we are also going to use our own internal mobilisation."

Mahere scoffed at Zanu-PF for soiling MDC-Alliance saying CCC had proved to be a formidable force against the ruling party.

"CCC we are not crybabies, we are champions for a reason so we are going to fight and fight hard and Zanu-PF's posture tells you beyond any doubt that we are no walkover. They thought they buried us when they did their shenanigans with the MDC Alliance.

"Here we are the biggest political party in the country. So we are going to fight, they must expect that we are going to fight hard so that we win Zimbabwe for change," Mahere added.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

24 mins ago | 88 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

25 mins ago | 94 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

26 mins ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

26 mins ago | 158 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

27 mins ago | 139 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

27 mins ago | 116 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

28 mins ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

28 mins ago | 25 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

28 mins ago | 21 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

29 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

31 mins ago | 7 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

31 mins ago | 33 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

32 mins ago | 36 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

33 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

34 mins ago | 30 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

34 mins ago | 28 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

34 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3250 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 824 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3761 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2113 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days