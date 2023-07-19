Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
COLD, windy and cloudy conditions are expected today (Thursday) and tomorrow in Masvingo, Matebeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, southern areas of Mashonaland East and Matebeleland provinces.

Areas south of the High veld will experience a drop in temperatures to 5 degrees Celsius while tomorrow all the above areas will see a further drop to 3 degrees Celsius.

In a notice, the Meteorological Services Department indicated that there would be light rain and drizzle, strong and chilly winds and ground frost in isolated areas today.

"Advection of very cold and relatively moist winds into Zimbabwe from the south-east coast of Southern Africa, should cause a decline in day time temperatures in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Winds from the southern regions of the Indian Ocean are relatively cooler since they emanate from areas near the south pole. The peak of these winds is today evening thus the cloudy, windy and drizzly conditions reach their furthest north points during this period overnight and recede by tomorrow giving rise to a warmer weekend," said the MSD.

It said districts such as Beitbridge, Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Chipinge will be cloudy from dawn with the other districts slightly north of these being covered by clouds by mid-morning, and all the above provinces becoming cloudy and cool towards evening.

"Conversely the other parts of the country namely Matebeleland North, northern parts of the Midlands and Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan and all the Mashonaland provinces should expect mostly sunny, breezy and mild day time conditions, though cold at first, with slight ground frost in areas such as Chivhu , Henderson, Lupane, Marondera, Mt Darwin , Nkayi and Nyanga," said the MSD.

Members of the public are advised to dress appropriately to keep themselves warm since very cold conditions may affect the health of vulnerable individuals and trigger respiratory related illnesses.

People are also urged to monitor temperatures within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on the bird populations. They should consult local Agritex Officers for better advice if there is a need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold.

Source - The Herald

