Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arubi captured by SuperSport

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
SOUTH African Premiership side SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

SuperSport, who are set to announce the arrival of another Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja, ended the speculation surrounding their former goalkeeper Arubi on their social media platforms yesterday.  The 37-year-old rejoins the side from relegated Marumo Gallants.

"Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend!" announced SuperSport.

The club also unveiled 20-year-old Tanzanian international Abdurazak Hamza, who has also signed a one-year deal

Arubi resurfaced at SuperSport United despite initial indications he would sign for Sekhukhune United.

The veteran goalkeeper joined up with Sekhukhune at the start of pre-season but left camp and joined the Matsatsantsa camp, where he featured for the club in a pre-season clash against Gaborone United.

Ricardo Goss, currently on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for a further season and George Chigova, his Zimbabwean compatriot, forms part of the formidable options for the season.

SuperSport are also home to Zimbabwean defenders Onismor Bhasera and newly-recruited Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

25 mins ago | 93 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

27 mins ago | 103 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

27 mins ago | 211 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

28 mins ago | 173 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

28 mins ago | 155 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

29 mins ago | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

29 mins ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

29 mins ago | 28 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

32 mins ago | 8 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

34 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

35 mins ago | 31 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

35 mins ago | 28 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

36 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 656 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3255 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 824 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3762 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2114 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days