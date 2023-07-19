Arubi captured by SuperSport

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH African Premiership side SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi.SuperSport, who are set to announce the arrival of another Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja, ended the speculation surrounding their former goalkeeper Arubi on their social media platforms yesterday. The 37-year-old rejoins the side from relegated Marumo Gallants."Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend!" announced SuperSport.The club also unveiled 20-year-old Tanzanian international Abdurazak Hamza, who has also signed a one-year dealArubi resurfaced at SuperSport United despite initial indications he would sign for Sekhukhune United.The veteran goalkeeper joined up with Sekhukhune at the start of pre-season but left camp and joined the Matsatsantsa camp, where he featured for the club in a pre-season clash against Gaborone United.Ricardo Goss, currently on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for a further season and George Chigova, his Zimbabwean compatriot, forms part of the formidable options for the season.SuperSport are also home to Zimbabwean defenders Onismor Bhasera and newly-recruited Ronald Pfumbidzai.