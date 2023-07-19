Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

Zimbabwe successfully filed the second part of technical papers for a replacement of the broadcast services satellite in accordance with Resolution 559 of the World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) of 2019.

In November 2019, the WRC adopted Resolution 559, to give priority in the newly opened geostationary arcs to eligible administrations to replace their severely degraded frequency assignments in International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regions 1 and 3 Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) plan.

Addressing attendants at the World Radiocommunications Conference 2023 (WRC23) preparatory meeting in Harare yesterday, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) director-general Dr Gift Machengete said the filing and the subsequent application to WRC-23 to have the new satellite at 16 degrees west replace the old satellite at 0.8 degrees west.

Dr Machengete said the replacement brings the country closer to restoring its satellite orbital slots to a usable state.

"The work on Resolution 559 is one of the many Satellite related items that we have been seized with since the World Radiocommunications Conference of 2019," he said.

"You may be aware of the Starlink Constellation, but there are numerous other Non-Geostationary (nGSO) satellite constellations that are planned or are being launched. Without careful coordination, our planned Geostationary Satellites could soon be rendered inoperable due to interference from the nGSO constellations.

"Not only this, but there could also be aspects of exposure to electromagnetic fields that may not have been well considered. I encourage you as our experts, to carefully consider agenda items related to satellite services with a view for us to have an advantage."

The World Radiocommunications Conference of 2023 will take place in Dubai, from November 20, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

It will be preceded by the Radiocommunications Assembly which will take place from November 13 to 15.

"Gradually, through the use of ICTs the wheels of industry and commerce started to turn and so did the wheels of educational and administrative systems.

"I can, therefore, not overemphasise the importance of spectrum and orbital resources in supporting modern-day livelihoods and lifestyles," Dr Machengete said.

