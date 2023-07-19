Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
THE late MDC leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka, now cuts a forlorn and dejected figure after he was barred from representing CCC in the forthcoming harmonised elections despite having been overwhemingly nominated to represent the party during its chaotic candidate selection process.

In a heartfelt message to the people of Goromonzi West, Mr Tamborinyoka, who sources say is set to move to Poland for some menial job, said he won the right to be the party's candidate for the constituency during the selection process but the party's hierarchy felt he was not fit for purpose.

Mr Tamborinyoka is one of the people who helped CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa grab the then MDC Alliance leadership as he was in charge of the late Mr Tsvangirai's social media handles, through which he propped up Mr Chamisa as the chosen successor, when that was not the case.

But like the rest of the old guard, Mr Tamborinyoka has no place among Mr Chamisa's preferred underlings, made up of mostly former student leaders and political novices with no historical gravitas to question his despotic dispositions.

Insiders said Mr Tamborinyoka and Mr Tendai Biti, who was also cut loose by Mr Chamisa, are refusing to hand over the party's election manifesto because of the manner they have been treated.

In his open letter to the people of Goromonzi, Mr Tamborinyoka claims that he came first during the just ended candidate selection process but was elbowed out the last minute.

"Firstly, I want to thank you all, my fellow Domboshava citizens here in Goromonzi West constituency, particularly the CCC family, for overwhelmingly nominating me and validating my candidature in your huge numbers to stand as the CCC's parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming election," reads part of the message.

In the same message, Mr Tamborinyoka also exposed Chamisa's controversial ‘strategic ambiguity' politics which led to the fielding of double or triple candidates.

"The process is now complete. It was completed on the day of the Nomination Court last month. I have deliberately chosen this crucial hour to urge you all to support and to vote for Tinei Munetsi, the now duly nominated candidate for MP for Goromonzi West."

Mr Tamborinyoka typically identifies himself in every letter or article as a citizen and a change champion in CCC, but for the first time he omitted the initials, sparking rumours that he would be permanently abandoning the CCC brigade.

Meanwhile, CCC deputy presidents Mr Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube snubbed the party's election campaign launch that was held over the weekend amid reports that the party could be headed for yet another split.

It also comes as Mr Chamisa threw Mr Biti under the proverbial bus and rigged the Harare East candidate selection process against him because he believed that the latter had a hand in his failure to secure funding for the elections during his recent visit to the United States.

On the other hand, Prof Ncube allegedly feels like he is continuously being pushed to the periphery in the so-called building of the new movement.

According to insiders, the relationship between Mr Chamisa and his two lieutenants has broken down beyond repair.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

26 mins ago | 95 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

27 mins ago | 110 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

28 mins ago | 211 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

28 mins ago | 174 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

28 mins ago | 155 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

29 mins ago | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

29 mins ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

30 mins ago | 28 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

32 mins ago | 8 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

33 mins ago | 35 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

35 mins ago | 32 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

35 mins ago | 29 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

36 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 656 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3259 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 824 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3762 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2114 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days