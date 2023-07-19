Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
The Air Force of Zimbabwe will continue training its personnel to meet the requirements of contemporary threats, building competent and determined forces ready to serve and protect the country, its people and upholding the constitution.

The sentiments were made by AFZ Chief of Staff Operations, Air Vice Marshall Biltim Chingono, during the graduation of 77 aircraft technicians in the diploma courses at the School of Technical Training at Manyame Base recently.

There were 69 students from the Air Force of Zimbabwe and two students from Mozambique, two from Malawi and three from Tanzania.

"It should be realised that organisations the world over survive through continuously training their employees.

"In order to actualise this reality, AFZ accords training the highest priority with the objective of improving the quality of its personnel to enable it to achieve its grand objective of defending the national airspace," said Air Vice Marshall Chingono.

He said the diploma courses were meant to give trainees an in-depth understanding of their technical trades and become game changers in import substitution and self-reliance.

"This is the second diploma course to undergo training using the new syllabus after a curriculum review that was carried out in 2017, with another further review in 2021.

"The new curriculum was introduced to upgrade the syllabus to move in tandem with the current global technological advancement.

"I am also informed that the new syllabus requires each student to come up with an individual project which solves current engineering challenges.

"This enables the trainees to build on the acquired theoretical knowledge and integrate it into useful, practical technical solutions''

"I am convinced that the knowledge that you have assimilated during this course forms the foundation upon which you will build your career as aircraft technicians. It enables you to discharge your duties in conformity with the expectations of the organisation as you now embark on your profession as qualified aircraft technicians, "he said.

He called on the graduates to maintain the highest standards of proficiency and professionalism as well as cultivate the culture of studying to continue learning and keep abreast of future technological advancements.

"I urge you all to keep up the commendable effort in building our AFZ to become second to none and in line with the strategic vision of creating a small, well-equipped, robust and hard-hitting air force capable of effectively defending Zimbabwe's airspace," he said.

Source - The Herald

