Suspected church robber arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 36-year-old suspected robber was arrested last week for allegedly being part of a gang targeting churches in and around Bulawayo.Police have since launched a manhunt for two accomplices still at large.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Bernard Mudimba (36) in connection with robberies of churches in Bulawayo between May 4 and July 13 this year.Detectives from CID Homicide arrested the suspect at a house in Lobengula, Bulawayo, after receiving information which linked him to the cases. The suspect implicated Muthulisi Dimba and Vincent Mpofu who are still at large, he said.Mudimba is linked to a robbery on Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Bulawayo where the church's priest was attacked before US$1 220 and R2 500 cash, a cellphone and an Isuzu single cab vehicle, registration number AFD 0457, were stolen.He was also implicated in another robbery on Thursday at Liberty Christian Church where the church's caretaker was attacked before US dollars, a pair of shoes, a hair dryer, a generator and amplifier were stolen.Police is concerned with robberies in residential areas and at business premises.In one of the cases which occurred on Saturday at a house along North End Close, Mount Pleasant, Harare a woman (39) lost US$2 650 cash and a cellphone, to two robbers armed with a pistol.In another Saturday robbery at a shop in Lalapanzi, two robbers attacked four people with a machete before stealing US$3 153 cash.The same day, four robbers pounced at a shop at Guwa Village, Musana, Bindura where they stole US$280 and $ 8 000 cash, Econet and NetOne airtime cards, 13 cellphones and a laptop.On Monday, four robbers armed with iron bars and a pistol hit a house in Dotito location where they attacked some family members before stealing US$1 600 cash, five cellphones, a laptop and a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AFM 7122."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations targeting robbery syndicates have been intensified throughout the country.Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station," Asst Comm Nyathi said.