Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has absolved some of its double candidates including St Mary's Fredrick Masarirevhu while blaming ruling party affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ)'s infiltration.

Masarirevhu is among the 15 double candidates that were allegedly registered by FAZ in Harare as part of efforts to destabilize CCC.

According to the opposition, other double candidates were also recorded in Kariba, Marondera, and three in Bulawayo.

At local authority level, the party has 18 double candidates spread across Bulawayo, Marondera Municipality and Nkayi Rural District Council.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party has decided to address the crisis of double candidates internally.

Mahere was responding to a question on the opposition's position regarding Masarirevhu who is vying for the St Mary's National Assembly seat together with the party's endorsed candidate Brighton Mazhindu.

"We do not know, it's a forged signature, so we do not know who actually forged it but the person represented as having signed for him did not sign for him," Mahere said.

She added that the issue of forged signatures was not unique to Masarirevhu but also to some candidates.

CCC deputy elections secretary Ellen Shiriyedenga said some of the candidates were known Zanu-PF members who had weaseled their way into ZEC's systems through FAZ to cause alarm and despondency within opposition.

"Upon hearing that we have double candidates and knowing very well that those people were not duly sponsored by the party we went to inspect the papers which they lodged before the nomination court.

"We discovered that firstly that those people forged signatures of our designated officials that were authorised to sign in Bulawayo and Harare," Shiriyedenga said.

"Secondly we also noted that particularly in Nkayi RDC and Bulawayo municipalities there was a new list of signatories that were not authorised by the party."

According to the deputy elections secretary, the Electoral Act and through ZEC before any election, the political parties are supposed to fill out the VN5 form which provides the list of persons that are duly authorised to be signatories.

"We did that as CCC, we filled in the VN5 forms and submitted that to ZEC for our national authorised signatories and also the provincially authorised signatories.

"ZEC had the list of our people but to our surprise, they accepted nomination papers that were signed by persons that were not duly authorised by the party."

She said the names of the alleged signatories were Mbuso Siso, Jabulani Ncube and Sengeso Nchabangu.

Shiriyedenga said CCC had submitted the party symbol in black and white on gloss paper while the papers of fraudulent candidates were photocopies of the original documents the opposition had submitted.

She also revealed that the nomination papers submitted in Bulawayo had a yellow background which differed from CCC documents' black and white.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

27 mins ago | 102 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

29 mins ago | 115 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

29 mins ago | 233 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

30 mins ago | 185 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

30 mins ago | 166 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

31 mins ago | 132 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

31 mins ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

32 mins ago | 29 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

34 mins ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

34 mins ago | 8 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

35 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

35 mins ago | 39 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

36 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

37 mins ago | 33 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

37 mins ago | 30 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

38 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 658 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3270 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 826 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

14 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4139 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3763 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2114 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days