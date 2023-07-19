Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio has won her appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's decision to reject her nomination papers, and immediately appealed to voters to make her the country's first female leader.Valerio becomes the only female candidate in a field of 12 presidential aspirants for the August 23 elections.High Court judge, Justice Samuel Deme, ruled in favour of Valerio, who had appealed against Zec's decision to reject her papers when the nomination court sat last month."We are overjoyed and thankful that justice has taken its course because we have been hopeful for this outcome as it would have been undemocratic to not have me on that ballot," Valerio told NewsDay."The delay has without a doubt been a disadvantage, we still have a long way to go in terms of women's participation in politics but I hope my inclusion in the presidential race makes a difference and we should all make history by voting in the first female president on August 23."