Sex worker fights with client's wife

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe woman was arrested together with a sex worker who had an affair with her husband after a street fight.The sex worker Dion Jeti (24) and Pedzisai Chaumana (38) wife of the client of Jeti were dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where they appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The state led by Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on March 20 Chaumana met Jeti at Gweshe shops and accused her of having an extra Marital affair with her husband who was not mentioned in court.The two had a heated argument and ended up fighting.The exchanged blows while giving free action movie to the onlookers before being arrested.The matter continues on August 24.