Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

by Desmond Nleya
2 hrs ago | Views
The Small and Medium Enterprises for ED and Bussinesses for ED have approached President Mnangagwa after Zimparks reportedly blacklisted them on all procurement bids.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of the President, Dr Misheck Sibanda, on Tuesday, the group alleges that Zimparks launched a clampdown on them while also blocking them to provide services to various establishments within the government and private sectors.

"Most of our work are mainly on providing procurement services to various government departments and the private sector. However, we wish to express our disappointment following a recent move by ZIMPARKS in issuing a clampdown on us that the parastatal is no longer considering indigenous SMEs in all procurement bids", read part of the letter.

The group further alleges that the move by Zimparks would derail the country's vision of attaining the upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

"Such a move is not only corrupt but a real threat to National targets set by the President in building the country to attain an Upper Middle-Class Economy by 2030. We also seek to bring to President's attention that the move by the parastatal is digressing from national policies on Youth and Women Empowerment", said the group.

The groups for ED further claim that Zimparks have now engaged in corrupt activities hence the President through the relevant Ministry should intervene.

"We believe that a wave of corruption is now a game of the day at the Parastatl and this is now affecting the survival of our local businesses.

We are kindly requesting our President through the responsible ministry to intervene on our behalf. We are living up to the Vision of the President in making Zimbabwe great using our own local SMEs", they added.

Mr Brian Mupandawana, Zimpark Risk Manager could not be reached for comment.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

9 mins ago | 3 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

16 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

11 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

13 hrs ago | 1783 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

13 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

13 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

13 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

13 hrs ago | 747 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

13 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

13 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

13 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days