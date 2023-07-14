SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

The Small and Medium Enterprises for ED and Bussinesses for ED have approached President Mnangagwa after Zimparks reportedly blacklisted them on all procurement bids.In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of the President, Dr Misheck Sibanda, on Tuesday, the group alleges that Zimparks launched a clampdown on them while also blocking them to provide services to various establishments within the government and private sectors."Most of our work are mainly on providing procurement services to various government departments and the private sector. However, we wish to express our disappointment following a recent move by ZIMPARKS in issuing a clampdown on us that the parastatal is no longer considering indigenous SMEs in all procurement bids", read part of the letter.The group further alleges that the move by Zimparks would derail the country's vision of attaining the upper-middle-class economy by 2030."Such a move is not only corrupt but a real threat to National targets set by the President in building the country to attain an Upper Middle-Class Economy by 2030. We also seek to bring to President's attention that the move by the parastatal is digressing from national policies on Youth and Women Empowerment", said the group.The groups for ED further claim that Zimparks have now engaged in corrupt activities hence the President through the relevant Ministry should intervene."We believe that a wave of corruption is now a game of the day at the Parastatl and this is now affecting the survival of our local businesses.We are kindly requesting our President through the responsible ministry to intervene on our behalf. We are living up to the Vision of the President in making Zimbabwe great using our own local SMEs", they added.Mr Brian Mupandawana, Zimpark Risk Manager could not be reached for comment.