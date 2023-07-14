Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

Mvurwi ward three aspiring candidate for ZANU PF Shingirai "Boss Shungers" Rungangah has provided free WiFi in his ward.The youthful candidate appreciates technology and is hoping that the youth in his ward will embrace it and use it for the development of the country.Speaking to this publication Boss Shungers said students will benefit more from his initiative."This move will allow the youth and students to stay up-to-date on their studies while accessing online materials," he said."The WiFi will also serve ordinary community people in need of internet since mobile data is a bit expensive," he added.People in his ward received the gesture with joy."We are so happy to have free WiFi from Boss Shungers everything is on internet these days so we appreciate his effort," Marble Dambaza said.One of the students was in cloud nine saying studying has been made easy."It is now very easy to do our research since we have been provided with free WiFi we thank boss Shungers," Moses Nyandoro said.Boss Shungers joins Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in providing WiFi since Ncube gave Cowdray park residents in Bulawayo free WiFi.The firebrand candidate has been working on every sector having his President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of not leaving anyone behind.