Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

by Erick Matotoba
1 hr ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA Central Hospital says the bodies of eight deceased people have been unclaimed by their relatives since September 24, 2021.

There were nine bodies but one has since been claimed by relatives.

The nine bodies were for Saidi Bhamusi, Zachariah lyanai, Craig Wagonekwa, Lyn Dawapi, Aleck Wirimai, Memory Phiri, Ndinai Nzou, Goodwill Kapeta and Jesman Muju.

The hospital is requesting relatives to come and collect the bodies to give them a decent burial.

In a statement, Chitungwiza Central Hospital Public Relations Officer, Audrey Tasaranarwo, said if the relatives fail to collect the bodies, in 21 days, the hospital will give the deceased paupers' burial.


"The deceased persons have been unclaimed in the Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary from 24 September 2021.

"The Hospital is requesting relatives or members come and collect the deceased and give them a decent burial.

"The claim period will end after 21 days, after that the hospital will be given pauper burial by the State to bury the deceased persons."


She said, after the hospital released the statement, one family came to take their deceased relative for burial.

"We have one family that came and collected their relative and one of the deceased relative said their relative went missing," she said.

Source - Erick Matotoba

