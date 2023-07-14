Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC candidate faces protest vote

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese did not take part in the party's candidate nomination process after serving for years.

According to insiders, Gonese handpicked former Mutare mayor, Brian James, as his successor.

"James was imposed to represent CCC in Mutare Central and party members are not happy," a party insider said.

"James is likely to face a protest vote to the advantage of Zanu-PF."

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate in the constituency is businessman, Esau Mupfumi, who has been eyeing the seat for years.

The seat has been under opposition for four terms.

CCC Manicaland spokesperson, David Panganai, accused Zanu-PF activists of spreading rumours of a protest vote against James.

"I am not aware of the imposition," Panganani said.

"We believe this is coming from Zanu-PF which is fearing to lose in the elections. No other candidate challenged James during our party's nomination process."

A party insider however insisted that James was imposed.

"James was imposed and just like what has been happening in most constituencies," the source said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

11 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

13 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

13 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

13 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

13 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

13 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

13 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

13 hrs ago | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days