CCC candidate faces protest vote

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese did not take part in the party's candidate nomination process after serving for years.According to insiders, Gonese handpicked former Mutare mayor, Brian James, as his successor."James was imposed to represent CCC in Mutare Central and party members are not happy," a party insider said."James is likely to face a protest vote to the advantage of Zanu-PF."Zanu-PF aspiring candidate in the constituency is businessman, Esau Mupfumi, who has been eyeing the seat for years.The seat has been under opposition for four terms.CCC Manicaland spokesperson, David Panganai, accused Zanu-PF activists of spreading rumours of a protest vote against James."I am not aware of the imposition," Panganani said."We believe this is coming from Zanu-PF which is fearing to lose in the elections. No other candidate challenged James during our party's nomination process."A party insider however insisted that James was imposed."James was imposed and just like what has been happening in most constituencies," the source said.