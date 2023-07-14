Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe footballer Nkosilomusa Khanye who plays as a striker for Young Stars in Botswana promises to continue with his fine form from last season.

The Zimbabwean plays his football in the Botswana Debswana First Division South League of the Botswana Football Association.

"I have started my pre-season very well and I will adjust more from where I ended last season, I am promising more goals and to win championship for my team".

The 24 year old Nkulumane bred-footie joined the Jwaneng outfit in January from Quality Foods of Zimbabwe and made rave reviews, scoring three times and having five assists in seven games.

The sensational striker's accomplishment has drawn the attention of premiership side Morupule Wanderers Football Club which is under the guidance of Zimbabwean International Rahman Gumbo.

According to the prolific striker, they have started their pre-season training in Jwaneng and they will finish it in South Africa to play friendlies.

Nkosilomusa Khanye, nicknamed "Zaha", hopes he will get the chance to play for Warriors team after the football board FIFA suspended the ban of Zimbabwe.

"I am hoping that with hard work I will be rewarded with a senior national team".

Zimbabwe is drawn in Group C with one of the teams being the African giants Nigeria.

Khanye is capped three times, once for under 17 and twice for under 21 Zimbabwe national teams respectively.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

CCC candidate faces protest vote

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

1 hr ago | 109 Views

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

1 hr ago | 221 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

13 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

13 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

13 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

13 hrs ago | 444 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

13 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

13 hrs ago | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days