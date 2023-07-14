Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe footballer Nkosilomusa Khanye who plays as a striker for Young Stars in Botswana promises to continue with his fine form from last season.The Zimbabwean plays his football in the Botswana Debswana First Division South League of the Botswana Football Association."I have started my pre-season very well and I will adjust more from where I ended last season, I am promising more goals and to win championship for my team".The 24 year old Nkulumane bred-footie joined the Jwaneng outfit in January from Quality Foods of Zimbabwe and made rave reviews, scoring three times and having five assists in seven games.The sensational striker's accomplishment has drawn the attention of premiership side Morupule Wanderers Football Club which is under the guidance of Zimbabwean International Rahman Gumbo.According to the prolific striker, they have started their pre-season training in Jwaneng and they will finish it in South Africa to play friendlies.Nkosilomusa Khanye, nicknamed "Zaha", hopes he will get the chance to play for Warriors team after the football board FIFA suspended the ban of Zimbabwe."I am hoping that with hard work I will be rewarded with a senior national team".Zimbabwe is drawn in Group C with one of the teams being the African giants Nigeria.Khanye is capped three times, once for under 17 and twice for under 21 Zimbabwe national teams respectively.