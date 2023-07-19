Latest News Editor's Choice


Landlord evicts Jezebel

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
DADE Gororo from Greenhill suburb in Bulawayo was left shocked after she discovered that her tenant was two-timing her husband with another married tenant.

The discovery unsettled her and she confronted the tenant Loveness Ncube reprimanding her for being involved in an adulterous affair with a married man.

After confronting her, Ncube's husband and the wife of the married tenant whom she was dating fought.

Gororo said the confrontation strained her relationship with Ncube.

She said what further widened the cracks was that Ncube had also not been consistently paying her rent and as a result she wanted her out of her house but she was resisting eviction.

Gororo claimed Ncube's actions were disturbing her peace adding that Ncube had also threatened her with unspecified action while swearing that she was going to desperately look for her in future.

She said the threats had made her live in fear and as a result she decided to apply for a peace order against Ncube.

"I am applying for a peace order against Loveness Ncube. We have been staying together for five years. She has not been consistent in paying her monthly rentals.

"Sometime in May this year I discovered that she was involved in an adulterous affair with a married tenant. After that her husband fought with the wife of that married tenant.

"I reported the matter to the police and they were advised to move out of the house but they did not comply. I'm living in fear, after that she threatened me and said when I die I will not see Heaven," said Gororo in her affidavit.

Ncube didn't refute Gororo's accusations.

"It's true and when I said she will look for me I meant in future she will also need help from me.

"What angered her is that I went to get a letter from the Rent Board to stop her from evicting me before

I get another house to stay," responded Ncube.

The presiding magistrate Makelo Ncube granted Gororo a peace order. Ncube was ordered not to threaten Gororo in any way and the order is valid for one year.

Source - B-Metro

