Opponents praise Bosso defence

News / National

by Staff reporter

AFTER watching his spirited Herentals charges go down 0-1 at the hands of inform Bulawayo football giants, Highlanders, saddened Herentals gaffer Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa could not help but admire the Peter Mudhuwa-marshalled mean Bosso rearguard soon after their exciting match that was played at Mandava Stadium last Sunday.Mutiwekuziwa, who had earlier on felt his charges were hard done by the referee of the afternoon Owen Manenda for denying them what they claimed to be a genuine appeal of a last-minute penalty, went on to acknowledge that the Amahlolanyama defence has dribbled into his heart."We made a genuine appeal for a penalty but the referee was on their side. They got so much assistance from the referee. However, Highlanders have a strong defence. I think that is their strength as they have conceded four goals so far this season. They are very much compact in defence," said Mutiwekuziwa.Highlanders have let in four goals, second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and the league's defending champions FC Platinum have picked the ball from the back of the net a massive 12 times.Perched on position three, Jairos Tapera-mentored Manica Diamonds have been breached eight times,Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs on six and 15 occasions respectively.Even Tapera, whose charges face Bosso in their next encounter at Barbourfields Stadium underscored that the Bulawayo giants have a water tight defence."We have observed that they are very much solid at the back. They are compact and in about three matches they have recently played they have been scoring from set pieces and we are worried about that. However, we will have to breach that defence and defend their free kicks if we fancy any chances of winning," he said.The Bosso defence line is made up of combative quartet of Muduhwa, Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu, Andrew "Tower" Mbeba and young Archford Faira which also gets a good command from their veteran skipper and goalminder Ariel ‘Mangoye" Sibanda.The above mentioned have been resolute for the Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito mentored black and white army that is yet to taste defeat after 15 rounds of play.So packed and colourful was Mandava Stadium, a venue that Bosso's Melikhaya Ncube chose to steal the show to give Bosso an all-important victory courtesy of a breathtaking bicycle kick he unleashed in the 28th minute following a corner.It was Ncube's third goal in Bosso colours, a club he joined early this year after parting ways with ex-Castle Lager Premiership side Bulawayo City.Muduhwa and his fellow Bosso defence partners were on top of their game and it was no wonder Faira, was voted Man of the Match and the conclusion of their hard fought and exciting victory that was broadcast live on Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN).In that regard, Brito reckoned he was happy that his charges were proving to be moving in a positive direction in this tightly contested premiership campaign as they seek to end the 17-year-old Bosso championship trophy famine."The boys have been incredible. This is all because of their good performance and good football spirit. It all shows that we can do something. It was a good fight and I think it has been long that the Highlanders family has witnessed such a good season performance so far," said Brito.