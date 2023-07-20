Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago | Views
GREAT betrayal!
Mkhululi Rodwell Khumalo's whole world apparently turned upside down after he discovered that the child he had been calling his biological daughter for five years was not his.

Khumalo had been married to Sehliselo Sibanda for five years.  And the pair  were "blessed" with a child before they divorced.

After their marriage broke down Khumalo started to be suspicious about being the biological father of the child.

According to court papers he took the child for DNA tests and his suspicions were confirmed when he discovered that he was not the biological father of the child.\

So hard-hitting was the fact that Khumalo and the child had developed a strong affection and attachment.

Furthermore the birth certificate of the child bears his name as the father.

Now Khumalo wants his name and surname to be removed from the child's birth certificate.
He applied for an order at the Bulawayo Civil Court to have  his name and surname removed from the child's birth certificate.

In his affidavit he said: "My former wife Sehliselo Sibanda is the first respondent, registrar of births and deaths is the second respondent while the messenger of court is the third respondent. I was married to Sibanda for five years.

"Our marriage was blessed with a child. I believed that I was the father of the child. My name was entered as the father of the child.

"Last year our marriage irrevocably broke down and efforts to mend it failed. We ended up divorcing.

"After that I did a DNA test to find out whether I was the real father of the child.

"The results showed that I'm not the biological father of the child .

"Now I want my name to be removed from her birth certificate."

The presiding magistrate Progress Murandu granted Khumalo the order.

"In default of the three respondent a judgement is hereby granted in terms of the order filed for the record," ruled Murandu.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

19 mins ago | 110 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

20 mins ago | 122 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

21 mins ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian coduments

21 mins ago | 37 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

27 mins ago | 88 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

27 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

28 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

29 mins ago | 38 Views

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

30 mins ago | 50 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

30 mins ago | 15 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

30 mins ago | 54 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

31 mins ago | 15 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

32 mins ago | 25 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

32 mins ago | 35 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

11 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

13 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

13 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

13 hrs ago | 582 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

14 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

14 hrs ago | 426 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

15 hrs ago | 506 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

15 hrs ago | 140 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

15 hrs ago | 207 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

22 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

22 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

20 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 1916 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

20 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 3794 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

20 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 3498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days