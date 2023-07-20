Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

News / National

by Staff reporter

GREAT betrayal!Mkhululi Rodwell Khumalo's whole world apparently turned upside down after he discovered that the child he had been calling his biological daughter for five years was not his.Khumalo had been married to Sehliselo Sibanda for five years. And the pair were "blessed" with a child before they divorced.After their marriage broke down Khumalo started to be suspicious about being the biological father of the child.According to court papers he took the child for DNA tests and his suspicions were confirmed when he discovered that he was not the biological father of the child.\So hard-hitting was the fact that Khumalo and the child had developed a strong affection and attachment.Furthermore the birth certificate of the child bears his name as the father.Now Khumalo wants his name and surname to be removed from the child's birth certificate.He applied for an order at the Bulawayo Civil Court to have his name and surname removed from the child's birth certificate.In his affidavit he said: "My former wife Sehliselo Sibanda is the first respondent, registrar of births and deaths is the second respondent while the messenger of court is the third respondent. I was married to Sibanda for five years."Our marriage was blessed with a child. I believed that I was the father of the child. My name was entered as the father of the child."Last year our marriage irrevocably broke down and efforts to mend it failed. We ended up divorcing."After that I did a DNA test to find out whether I was the real father of the child."The results showed that I'm not the biological father of the child ."Now I want my name to be removed from her birth certificate."The presiding magistrate Progress Murandu granted Khumalo the order."In default of the three respondent a judgement is hereby granted in terms of the order filed for the record," ruled Murandu.