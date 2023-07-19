Talent scouts close in on Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT a time when the Highlanders FC's inspiring performances are being felt across the length and breadth of the country, little did the local football fraternity know that the club's breathtaking show has had a regional effect amid revelations that a Botswana Premiership side are angling for a Bosso player raid.Last Sunday at Mandava Stadium where Bosso emerged 0-1 away victors over Herentals, two scouts from Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy watched the game from the stands with a keen interest in a number of players in the Bosso ranks.While Highlanders FC communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa, could not be drawn into revealing the finer details of the scouts, she confirmed the availability of the duo from Galaxy at last Sunday's game."Yes, we had our friends from Galaxy at the game. These are our friends. We have done business with them before. We have a good working relationship. This visit was them just coming to watch us, nothing else," said Maphosa.However, sources within the Bosso corridors told this publication that the travelling scouting duo was on a mission to assess Highlanders winger Godfrey Makaruse.However, the player was an unused substitute.Makaruse is the second longest-serving member of the Bosso squad after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.He joined the side at the age of 14 as a junior player and made his senior debut three years later. The utility player has been enjoying more game time since the arrival of coach Baltemar Brito.The Brazilian gaffer converted him from an attacking winger to a left fullback, a role he has excelled in.Jwaneng Galaxy is already home to the Zimbabwean duo of Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku.Both helped their team to championship glory last season with Msendami emerging as one of the top players and also the club's third top scorer in his first season with the club.If Makaruse moves this coming season, he will also have the chance to showcase his talent on the international stage as Jwaneng will compete in this season's Caf Champions League.Meanwhile, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has implemented new rules and regulations on the registration of foreign players in their top-flight league.Any foreign player willing to ply their trade in Botswana should have represented their respective countries on at least three occasions.The clause, among others that were mentioned in a circular, will be operational this coming 2023 /2024 season and will be "strictly enforced".