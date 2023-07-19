Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
AT a time when the Highlanders FC's inspiring performances are being felt across the length and breadth of the country, little did the local football fraternity know that the club's breathtaking show has had a regional effect amid revelations that a Botswana Premiership side are angling for a Bosso player raid.

Last Sunday at Mandava Stadium where Bosso emerged 0-1 away victors over Herentals, two scouts from Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy watched the game from the stands with a keen interest in a number of players in the Bosso ranks.

While Highlanders FC communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa, could not be drawn into revealing the finer details of the scouts, she confirmed the availability of the duo from Galaxy at last Sunday's game.

"Yes, we had our friends from Galaxy at the game. These are our friends. We have done business with them before. We have a good working relationship. This visit was them just coming to watch us, nothing else," said Maphosa.

However, sources within the Bosso corridors told this publication that the travelling scouting duo was on a mission to assess Highlanders winger Godfrey Makaruse.

However, the player was an unused substitute.

Makaruse is the second longest-serving member of the Bosso squad after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

He joined the side at the age of 14 as a junior player and made his senior debut three years later. The utility player has been enjoying more game time since the arrival of coach Baltemar Brito.

The Brazilian gaffer converted him from an attacking winger to a left fullback, a role he has excelled in.

Jwaneng Galaxy is already home to the Zimbabwean duo of Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Both helped their team to championship glory last season with Msendami emerging as one of the top players and also the club's third top scorer in his first season with the club.

If Makaruse moves this coming season, he will also have the chance to showcase his talent on the international stage as Jwaneng will compete in this season's Caf Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has implemented new rules and regulations on the registration of foreign players in their top-flight league.

Any foreign player willing to ply their trade in Botswana should have represented their respective countries on at least three occasions.

The clause, among others that were mentioned in a circular, will be operational this coming 2023 /2024 season and will be "strictly enforced".

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

17 mins ago | 89 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

18 mins ago | 115 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

18 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian coduments

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

26 mins ago | 38 Views

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

27 mins ago | 83 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

28 mins ago | 50 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

28 mins ago | 12 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

28 mins ago | 48 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

29 mins ago | 14 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

30 mins ago | 33 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

11 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

12 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

13 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

14 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

14 hrs ago | 426 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

14 hrs ago | 506 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

15 hrs ago | 139 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

15 hrs ago | 207 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

15 hrs ago | 354 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

22 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

22 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

24 hrs ago | 1915 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

24 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

24 hrs ago | 3497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days