Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 23-year old Mutoko man who abused a cow twice was arraigned before Mutoko Magistrate Elijah Sibanda facing bestiality charges.

George Muwirimi is expected back in court on July 24 after the state recommended that he be first examined by two psychiatrists before standing for trial.

According to court papers, on July 5, at around 6am, Emma Chinjekupe (53) woke up and found the accused abusing one of her cows.

The accused then ran away from the scene.

On July 9, at around 5am, Chinjekupe's brother Bornface woke up and spotted the accused abusing the same cow.

The accused tried to flee but was apprehended before being taken to police.

Some used condoms were also found in the kraal.

Chipo Munemero represented the state.

Source - newsday

