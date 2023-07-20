Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF activists allegedly "kidnapped" a Binga Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) polling agent last week, and released him after holding him hostage for hours.

A message that circulated among the CCC members claimed that Fanuel Madimba was kidnapped from Kela village in Sikalenge area, Binga North, Matabeleland North province.

"We have received reports that Fanuel from Kela in Sikalenge was kidnapped by Zanu-PF members from his homestead. Among those who kidnapped him is one Chingwa, a Zanu-PF member who runs a business at Manjolo," the message read.

"A police report has been made. This is also a sign that we will need to be vigilant and be our brother's keeper this election period."

CCC Matabeleland North chairperson, Prince Dubeko Sibanda confirmed receiving the report.

"We had initially received a report that this man had been kidnapped. One of the relatives had relayed this message to our team," Sibanda said.

"For sure when we were trying to call him, he was answering his phone, but was not explaining himself saying I will call you once these guys have released me.

"This man is a polling agent so their aim was to bribe him as a polling agent and this is the trend that we suspect is going on."

Efforts to get a comment from Mudimba were fruitless.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson, Richard Moyo, however, dismissed the claims as a hoax meant to tarnish the image of the ruling party.

"They are waffling," Moyo said.

"If they claim that he was kidnapped they can go and report to the police. They know the people who went with him. But if he went with his friends it does not involve us.

"If he went with Zanu-PF activists, it means he has repented and joined Zanu-PF and that is between him and his friends."

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Glory Banda urged CCC to file a police report.

"If they reported the case at the station and they are concerned, they must approach the officer-in-charge, if that fails they can also approach officer commanding district and if that fails they can also approach officer commanding the province. I have no comment on that and this is what I can advise them," Banda said.

Source - southern eye

