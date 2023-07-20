Armed robbers steal guns

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR suspects disarmed security guards and stole two guns at a business premise.In a statement on twitter, police said the armed suspects, with unidentified pistols stole two 0.38 Revolvers."Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 19/07/23 at a business premise along Dulwich Road, Chisipite. Four unknown suspects who were armed with unidentified pistols disarmed two security guards who were on duty at the premise before stealing two 0.38 Revolvers. One of the Revolvers had four rounds whilst the other one had two rounds." Read the tweet.