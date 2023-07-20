Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers steal guns

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
FOUR suspects disarmed security guards and stole two guns at a business premise.

In a statement on twitter, police said the armed suspects, with unidentified pistols stole two 0.38 Revolvers.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 19/07/23 at a business premise along Dulwich Road, Chisipite. Four unknown suspects who were armed with unidentified pistols disarmed two security guards who were on duty at the premise before stealing two 0.38 Revolvers. One of the Revolvers had four rounds whilst the other one had two rounds." Read the tweet.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

28 mins ago | 61 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

30 mins ago | 33 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

31 mins ago | 14 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

39 mins ago | 51 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

58 mins ago | 278 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

11 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

11 hrs ago | 830 Views

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

12 hrs ago | 2711 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

12 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

12 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

12 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian documents

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

13 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

13 hrs ago | 492 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

23 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

24 hrs ago | 275 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

20 Jul 2023 at 18:22hrs | 355 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

20 Jul 2023 at 18:19hrs | 1061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days