Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

by Desmond Nleya

Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa continues to feast on ZANU PF territories ahead of the watershed elections scheduled for next month.The opposition leader this Friday crisscrossed Plumtree in Matabeleland South drumming up support for His party and candidates.In the morning Chamisa visited Masendu area where he addressed thousands of his supporters who braved the chilly weather to see the man they deem their "only hope".After addressing the rally, the youthful leader crossed to the other side at Linda Bussiness near the border with Botswana where his supporters waited patiently.As usual, in his speeches, Chamisa promised a better Zimbabwe for everyone saying ZANU PF has drained the country into poverty.Ironically, Masendu area is just a stone throw away from Nyele, where ZANU PF had its meagre rally early this month.Chamisa visit to Plumtree follows other similar visits to Midlands earlier this week where he addressed crowds in ZANU PF.