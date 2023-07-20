Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

by Desmond Nleya
31 mins ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa continues to feast on ZANU PF territories ahead of the watershed elections scheduled for next month.

The opposition leader this Friday crisscrossed Plumtree in Matabeleland South drumming up support for His party and candidates.

In the morning Chamisa visited Masendu area where he addressed thousands of his supporters who braved the chilly weather to see the man they deem their "only hope".

After addressing the rally, the youthful leader crossed to the other side at Linda Bussiness near the border with Botswana where his supporters waited patiently.

As usual, in his speeches, Chamisa promised a better Zimbabwe for everyone saying ZANU PF has drained the country into poverty.

Ironically, Masendu area is just a stone throw away from Nyele, where ZANU PF had its meagre rally early this month.

Chamisa visit to Plumtree follows other similar visits to Midlands earlier this week where he addressed crowds in ZANU PF.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

34 mins ago | 42 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

35 mins ago | 18 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

42 mins ago | 55 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

45 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

11 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

11 hrs ago | 830 Views

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

12 hrs ago | 2713 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

12 hrs ago | 3484 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

13 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

13 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian documents

13 hrs ago | 449 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

13 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

13 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

13 hrs ago | 492 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

23 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

24 hrs ago | 275 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

20 Jul 2023 at 18:22hrs | 355 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

20 Jul 2023 at 18:19hrs | 1061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days