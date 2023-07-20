Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

A woman and her son yesterday appeared before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware for unlawful possession of dagga.The woman, Tirevei Chimbanje (44) and her son Ozie Chimbanje (19) both of Dandamera in Concession were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police in Concession after a tip-off.It is reported that upon being searched, Ozie Chimbanje implicated his mother whom he said was the owner of the drugs.They were both remanded in custody to 21 July 2023.The state was represented by Ms Precious Khanye.