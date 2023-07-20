Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

It never rains but pours for a Chitungwiza man who is facing a jail term for stealing gold worth only $4.00.Yes, $4.00.Welcome Martin Banwa(40) of Unit D in Chitungwiza was this Friday arraigned before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware for stealing 5kgs of gold ore worth $4.88.According to court papers, Banwa stole the gold ore from Wealthnet Mine in Mazoe on 16 July 2023 using an unofficial fence opening.He was spotted and apprehended by the mine supervisors who escorted him to Concession police.It is further alleged that the stolen gold ore was recovered and after sampling, it was discovered that the gold was worth $4.88Banwa pleaded guilty and was remanded to 22 July 2023 for sentencing.Ms Precious Khanye appeared for the State.