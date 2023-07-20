Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man is in soup after he allegedly assaulted his daughter to death after she assaulted her for soiling herself.

Tinashe John is assisting police with investigations following the death of his daughter on Thursday.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the murder.

"I can confirm a murder case in Mwembezi farm, Mvurwi where a father assaulted his daughter with wooden stick and a metal rod on Wednesday after she had messed her pants, the daughter succumbed to the wounds the following day," Chikasha said.

Police warned parents to desist from assaulting children

Source - Byo24News

