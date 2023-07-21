Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two of Zimbabwe's foremost political leaders launched presidential campaigns at the weekend, calling on compatriots to buy into their vision for the southern African country.ZANU PF launched its campaign for the 23 August general elections in Chipinge last month without a manifesto for the first time in the country's history, raising concern that the ruling party does not have saleable development ideas after its dismal failure to meet those it promised the electorate in the last 2018 polls.The opposition CCC also launched its campaign in Gweru last Sunday without a manifesto also raising concern that Chamisa's party does not have saleable development ideas as well.The 2023 election is not going to be a clash of ideas as is the norm in progressive countries.CCC has declared that their strategy for the upcoming harmonised elections is underpinned by the central attributes of "strategic ambiguity," and it looks like Zanu-PF has taken a leaf out of Chamisa's outfit.In past elections, Zanu-PF would launch its election manifesto days before the first star rally, so the presidential candidate would get time to explain some of the election promises to the publicIn 2018, Zanu-PF ran under the theme "Unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage, create jobs", the 78-page manifesto lays the party's vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.Chamisa's policy document for 2018 was dubbed Sustainable and Modern Agenda for Real Transformation (SMART) under the theme "Behold the New. Change that Delivers."