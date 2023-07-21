Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos were made to rue their missed chances after losing 1-0 to Greenfuel in a Castle Lager PSL match played at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys failed to convert several chances that fell on their way through out the entire game.

Their biggest opportunity came on the stroke of half-time when Donald Dzvinyai missed a penalty.

Green Fuel didn't threaten much and made use of a 71st minute breakaway which resulted in Nqobile Ndlovu hitting the back of the net.

The result saw the Chipinge side moving clear out of the drop zone to number 12, while Dembare remained in fourth with 25 points.

At Bata Stadium, CAPS United had to come from behind to squeeze a point against Triangle United.

Nobert Zingo netted the opener for the Sugar Boys in the 40th minute, before William Manondo got the equaliser for the Green Machine later in the second half.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn beat Yadah Stars 3-1, while Herentals edged Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 and Ngezi Platinum cruised past Cranborne Bullets, thanks to a late goal from Valentine Kadonzvo.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:



Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos
CAPS United 1-1 Triangle United
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals
Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn

Source - Soccer24

Must Read

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

60 mins ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

1 hr ago | 184 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

7 hrs ago | 686 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

The curious case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

7 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Nyanga family tormented by thigh vendor's avenging spirit killed 50 years ago by their polygamist father

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Suicide now associated with cyber-bullying

7 hrs ago | 46 Views

Kasukuwere charms Zapu

7 hrs ago | 793 Views

David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

8 hrs ago | 292 Views

ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bigwig dumps MDC

11 hrs ago | 956 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

13 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

13 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Family house turned into brothel

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

21 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 609 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

21 Jul 2023 at 18:49hrs | 1752 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

21 Jul 2023 at 18:44hrs | 498 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

21 Jul 2023 at 18:41hrs | 376 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

21 Jul 2023 at 18:38hrs | 2076 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 619 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 654 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 306 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

21 Jul 2023 at 18:34hrs | 193 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

21 Jul 2023 at 18:27hrs | 385 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

21 Jul 2023 at 18:25hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

21 Jul 2023 at 18:23hrs | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days