ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

by Zimbabwe Media Commission

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has noted with grave concern the lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses in the coverage of the 2023 harmonized elections.It is disturbing to note that such levels of irresponsibility are coming on the heels of the just-ended ZMC National Media Indaba held in Mutare recently where all media stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to be bound by the ethics of the profession.The journalists who attended the Media Indaba signed a National Pledge reaffirming their commitment to professional and responsible journalism. The media, as the fourth estate, carries a lot of responsibility in terms of nation-building, as well as creating an atmosphere that enhances peace and national cohesion. In the same vein, it should be noted that the media operates in a defined political space where there are rules and regulations governing the conduct of media practitioners.The media wields a lot of power, but that power should be exercised responsibly. While the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and that of the media, that freedom is not absolute and should be exercised within the framework of national laws and best practices. Editors, as gatekeepers, shall be held accountable for the publication of any unverified, false or fake news content. Editors are accountable for any content carried by their respective platforms. The media should publish stories which they can verify, defend, and can account for responsibly and avoid spreading or circulating unverified stories.ZMC wishes to advise all media players, operating in Zimbabwe, that it has the power to penalize any journalist or media house that is found to be abusing the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media as guaranteed by the Constitution. We will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those journalists and media players who flagrantly violate the law to pursue their partisan political agendas. There is no place for "activism or cornmksariat journalism° in any newsroom.The Commission urges all media operating in Zimbabwe and providing coverage to the 2023 harmonized elections to do so responsibly and to be guided by the generally agreed universal ethics, national laws, and the very Codes of Conduct they depasited at the point of registration.Issued 20th July 2023For further information or enquiries please contact the following:Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Zimbabwe Media Commission House, 108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park, Harare. E-mail address: infoginediacommission.co.zw