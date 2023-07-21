Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
A new court application has been filed at the Bulawayo High Court to prevent the 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidates from running in the August 23, 2023 elections.

This comes after the Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu reserved judgement in a previous case, in which 12 registered voters are challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), CCC candidates and other opposition candidates alleging that their nomination papers were accepted illegally after the deadline of 4 pm on June 21, 2023.

Justice Ndlovu said he would make a judgement based on the case merits and issue a decision on both the preliminary points and merits at the same time.

The new application, filed by 12 members of the Elected Early Democrats political party, cites the 12 CCC candidates as the first respondents, ZEC Bulawayo Provincial Elections Officer (PEO) Innocent Ncube as the second respondent, ZEC and its Chairperson as the third and fourth respondents, respectively.

Elected Early Democrats party members, represented by Messers Maseko Law Chambers, want an order declaring ZEC PEO's actions allowing CCC members to file their papers outside of the 4 pm time ruled as illegal, or to be given the opportunity to submit their nomination paper after the deadline.

"The applicant seeks an order setting aside the decision of the second respondent to allow or alternatively the same extension that was afforded to first respondent to be afforded to the Applicant who was disqualified for failure to observe timelines," read the application.

A reading of this new application reveals that the litigants addressed the concerns and technicalities raised last week when the High Court heard the case of the registered voters from Wednesday to Thursday.

Elected Early Democrats members filed this application with the Electoral Court while in the previous case, the respondents' lawyers contended that the High Court has no jurisdiction over election matters.

The new litigants also address the "hearsay" concern presented by the respondents'  lawyers, claiming to have been present at the Nomination Court on June 21, 2023.  

Shiela Mafu, one of the applicants, claims she came to Tredgold Magistrate Court at 3 pm to file her nomination papers.

"At the time I arrived at the Nomination Court, our party president had not authorised our party candidates to submit nomination papers as we were waiting for funds, at that point I was inside the Nomination Court advising my party of other requirements needed for nominations," she said.

"My party leader then authorised the party candidates and disbursed funds. I only got to have my authorised papers together with funds at around 4:04 pm on June 21, 2023 and upon presenting them I was told I was barred.".

Mafu claims she was advised she could not bring her documents for nomination as such would be in contravention of the Electoral Act,  since the deadline was 4 pm, which she obliged to.

She, however, alleges that she noticed CCC members who were in the "same predicament" pleading with the ZEC PEO who then allowed them to file their nomination papers.

"I enquired as to why this was being done and I was manhandled by the members of CCC. I have seen members of the CCC alluding to this fact in one of their affidavits that is before this court. I attach the affidavit as Annexure B," Mafu said, claiming she "tried  to reason with the members of the ZRP who again refused that I enter the courtroom."

The applicant stated the decision of the ZEC PEO  to accept the nomination papers of the CCC out of the stipulated deadline is an act of illegality that illegally benefits the candidates.

"In extension, the applicant claims that ZEC through its PEO "erred when it included names of individuals who had failed to submit valid nomination forms on time."

"Second respondent's actions are not a one-man show. This is so because every decision that the second respondent makes should be made in terms of the law under which the second respondent derives its power and mandate to operate and run our country's electoral processes. Late submission of Nomination Forms is in breach of Section 46 (7) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 1:13)," said the applicant.

Magu further said in extension ZEC "erred by allowing Nomination Court to sit on a non-nomination day when it remained open to receive nominations on June 22, 2023 in breach of Section 46(8) of the Electoral Act. Nominations for candidates who submitted their papers after midnight June 21 should have been declared null and void."

Hearing of this case is most likely to start on Monday at the Bulawayo High Court.

Source - cite

Must Read

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

1 hr ago | 65 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

The curious case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

7 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Nyanga family tormented by thigh vendor's avenging spirit killed 50 years ago by their polygamist father

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Suicide now associated with cyber-bullying

8 hrs ago | 47 Views

Kasukuwere charms Zapu

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bigwig dumps MDC

11 hrs ago | 956 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

13 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

13 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Family house turned into brothel

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

21 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 609 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

21 Jul 2023 at 18:49hrs | 1752 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

21 Jul 2023 at 18:44hrs | 500 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

21 Jul 2023 at 18:41hrs | 376 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

21 Jul 2023 at 18:38hrs | 2076 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 619 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 654 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 306 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

21 Jul 2023 at 18:34hrs | 193 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

21 Jul 2023 at 18:27hrs | 385 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

21 Jul 2023 at 18:25hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

21 Jul 2023 at 18:23hrs | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days