Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has claimed the ruling party will win resoundingly in the August 23 harmonised elections as the party has done enough groundwork to win the hearts of the electorate.

She was speaking to her party supporters at a rally held at the Colliery Grounds in Hwange where she distributed 30 tonnes of mealie meal to the crowd saying it was of the party's many measures to address challenges faced by citizens.

Hwange is one of the districts that face serious hunger while infrastructure such as roads has deteriorated to a sorry state despite the presence of more than a dozen coal mining companies operating in the coal mining town.

Maladministration, lack of good governance and corporate social responsibility, and lack of accountability have been blamed for the lack of development.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zanu-PF will address the challenges, as the party seeks a second term for President Mnangagwa.

"Zanu-PF has the interests of people at heart. I am going to promise you that I will address the challenges confronting employees and former employees of Hwange Colliery Company.

"I have approached the authorities to address this issue as a matter of urgency and when effecting disposal of the houses the authorities should take into account the length of service of employees," said Muchinguri-Kashiri with reference to accommodation challenges for former Hwange Colliery Company workers who the company has been evicting from company houses.

She noted neglected roads, public ablutions, and unhealthy environment due to coal dust from coal mining as some of the challenges raised by Hwange people.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zanu-PF had done enough to address some of the challenges through projects and will therefore win the elections.

"There is no doubt that these coming elections we are going to resoundingly. Before the race even started, we have secured 92 local council seats uncontested. Here is Matebeleland North we managed to retain three local council seats uncontested in Bubi. We are unstoppable," she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the party rides on projects implemented by government where some boreholes have been drilled and rehabilitated and repaired.

Speaking in the same Matebeleland North province but at a separate event at the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF had effected numerous economic reforms as he appealed to the private sector for partnerships.

"You can interrogate any subsector of the economy where it was five years ago and where it is today. The success of the economy, I am not saying if you wanted to go and vote X you don't have to vote, I am saying the success of the economy is where there is peace, unity and lack of corruption," said President Mnangagwa.

He said his government will continue implementing measures to strengthen the currency, at a time when the runaway inflation has been eroding citizens' buying power.

Source - cite

Must Read

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

1 hr ago | 211 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

The curious case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

7 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Nyanga family tormented by thigh vendor's avenging spirit killed 50 years ago by their polygamist father

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Suicide now associated with cyber-bullying

8 hrs ago | 47 Views

Kasukuwere charms Zapu

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bigwig dumps MDC

11 hrs ago | 956 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

13 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

13 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Family house turned into brothel

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

21 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 609 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

21 Jul 2023 at 18:49hrs | 1752 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

21 Jul 2023 at 18:44hrs | 500 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

21 Jul 2023 at 18:41hrs | 376 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

21 Jul 2023 at 18:38hrs | 2076 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 619 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 654 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

21 Jul 2023 at 18:35hrs | 306 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

21 Jul 2023 at 18:34hrs | 193 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

21 Jul 2023 at 18:27hrs | 385 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

21 Jul 2023 at 18:25hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

21 Jul 2023 at 18:23hrs | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days