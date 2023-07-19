Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRINTING of ballot papers that will be used during the August 23 harmonised polls has commenced, but the process is being delayed by election-related cases that are before the courts.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said some of the cases have a bearing on the final list of candidates who will be on the ballot.

"The process of printing ballot papers has started," he said.

"However, a few hitches have been experienced owing to appeals before the courts arising from the June 21 nomination process and outcome."

The commission, he said, was close to finalising processing applications for postal voting from members of the uniformed forces, as well as election officials intending to cast their votes ahead of polling day when they will be on official duty.

"The commission is still processing the 18 013 applications for postal votes.

"So far, it has found that more than 380 of these applicants are not on the voters' roll, hence they are not eligible for voting.

"As soon as the verification exercise is complete, successful applicants will receive their requisite materials.

"The process has been partially hamstrung by nomination appeals, which are yet to be determined by the courts. These have a bearing on printing of ballot papers."

On Wednesday last week, United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Mrs Elisabeth Valerio won her appeal against ZEC's rejection of her

nomination papers and has since been added to the list of candidates contesting the presidential election.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is suing 41 National Assembly and local authority candidates who filed nomination papers under the party's name.

The party wants the candidates to be removed from the final list of candidates.

The Electoral Court is also dealing with an application seeking to have CCC National Assembly candidates in Bulawayo disqualified for allegedly filing their nomination papers out of time.

Independent presidential candidate Mr Saviour Kasukuwere has an application before the Supreme Court seeking nullification of a recent High Court ruling barring him from contesting the polls.

Chiefs Council elections

Meanwhile, ZEC says it is ready for the Provincial Council of Chiefs elections scheduled for Thursday next week.

A committee comprising representatives from the commission and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has since been set up to supervise the polls.

Said Mr Silaigwana: "The commission is currently busy with preparations for election of chiefs to the Provincial Council of Chiefs for the eight non-metropolitan provinces.

"The elections will be presided over by provincial elections officers of the eight non-metropolitan provinces."

He said the provincial election officers completed a two-day training exercise yesterday.

"The provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet on August 3, 2023 to elect members to their respective Provincial Council of Chiefs.

"The combined Provincial Councils of Chiefs become the National Council of Chiefs or simply the Council of Chiefs."

In total, he said, 36 chiefs will be elected into the council.

"The commission has already prepared the ballot paper for the election.

"It is important to note that the ballot paper is blank since the commission does not know the names of chiefs who will be nominated for election on August 3.

"On election day, the chiefs assemble at the designated provincial centres and nominate preferred candidates.

"If a candidate is nominated and is uncontested, he or she becomes duly elected.

"If many candidates are nominated at once, the law allows for an adjournment of a maximum of three hours to allow the chiefs to campaign before an election is conducted through secret ballot to determine the winner."

This process, he added, is repeated until all the required members of the Provincial Council of Chiefs have been elected.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1746 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days