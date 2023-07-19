Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Constantino Chiwenga has implored Zimbabweans to vote in large numbers for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections saying he has proven leadership qualities required to guarantee continued national developmental.Citing numerous developmental milestones achieved by the Second Republic since its inception in the last five years, Vice-President Chiwenga said voters must give President Mnangagwa another term in office to further scale up the ongoing development trajectory. He highlighted that since assuming power in 2017, the President has clearly articulated his vision to transform the country into an upper middle-income status by 2030.Dr Chiwenga said despite sanctions and unforeseen external macro-economic shocks, President Mnangagwa had worked hard to walk the talk as he had championed comprehensive economic reforms, which have positioned Zimbabwe for massive investments in different sectors, transformed public services operations, pushed for implementation of ambitious development projects across the country, and championed economic diplomacy-focused re-engagement and engagement with the international community, among other strides.In view of such successes and several other interventions that are being adopted to modernise the country's economy, Dr Chiwenga said the forthcoming elections must deliver a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa."As you are aware, every development trajectory requires continuity to ensure smooth, seamless operations and in the end achieve desired objectives," he told delegates during the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo, which ended in Victoria Falls on Friday."As we head toward the country's harmonised elections on 23 August, I urge you all who are registered voters to go out and vote in your large numbers for our sole candidate, the Zanu-PF presidential election candidate and First Secretary, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to finish his projects."Vice-President Chiwenga said the calibre of President Mnangagwa's leadership must be cherished by every Zimbabwean and described him as a man of peace who, over and above being a liberation war fighter, has always implored the citizens to embrace the values of peace, tolerance, unity and love for one another before, during and after the election. Inspired by such exemplary leadership, Dr Chiwenga said Zimbabweans must never be divided by individual political pursuits to an extent of working against their own country."His Excellency is a true visionary and servant leader, he has within the past few years delivered development and the record is there for all with eyes to see and those who can read to also read," he added.The Vice-President was part of the delegation that accompanied President Mnangagwa who was guest of honour at the summit, which also drew participation of key private sector executives, diplomatic representatives, policymakers, academics, ministers and senior Government officials.The President officially opened the event, which ran under the theme: "Accelerating Transport Infrastructure Development Projects in Zimbabwe: Towards World Class Transport Networks by 2030," during which he reiterated the need for enhanced private sector involvement in driving modernisation of the country's transport infrastructure. Robust infrastructure development has been at the heart of the Second Republic's economic transformation agenda in line with the country's vision to achieve an upper middle-income status by 2030.