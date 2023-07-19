Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businesswoman and philanthropist Smelly Dube was last Thursday inducted into the African Leaders Hall of Fame at the African Business Summit in Accra, Ghana.Dube, who is the CEO of River Valley Group of Companies, was part of CEOs, investors, bankers, policy makers, industry experts, educators and innovators who gathered in the Ghanaian capital city for the two-day summit that was organised by The New Africa.Outstanding women in Africa and iconic African leaders in their respective fields as well as young exceptional Africans were inducted into the Leadership Hall of Fame.Dube, who was also among guest speakers at the event, was inducted "In recognition of exceptional, dedication, and significant contribution to the advancement and upliftment of the African continent.""The recipient has demonstrated remarkable vision, integrity and commitment to the principles of democracy, peace and progress.""Through their tireless effort, they have inspired generations, transformed communities and left an indelible mark on the history and future of Africa."Dube was recently awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 13th African Achievers' Awards held at the House of Lords in London, United Kingdom.The African Achievers' Awards have become a prestigious platform that highlights the achievements and impacts of Africans who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their communities and beyond."I feel honoured to be among the 2023 inductees of this prestigious Leadership Hall of Fame," Dube said."This recognition comes barely a few days after I was honoured with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in London."Both recognitions show that I am doing a lot for the community, particularly on the humanitarian side which I am passionate about."Dube said she would continue helping communities, particularly vulnerable groups like orphans, women and the elderly, among others.As CEO, Dube has steered the River Valley Group of Companies to be one of the biggest companies in the Midlands province with interests in real estate, property development, construction and mining, among others.Meanwhile, Dube last week donated groceries worth thousands of United States dollars to Shurugwi female prisoners.She also donated US$1 000 in cash and pledged to refurbish a block at the prison facility.