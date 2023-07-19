Man seeks protection from wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man has accused his estranged wife of emotionally and verbally abusing him because he earns less than her.Cliff Marufu told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Beverly Tsotsoma has since thrown him out of their matrimonial home."She takes advantage that she earns more than me because I am just a disk jockey in Avondale," Marufu said."She has two cars as we speak and I do not have any."She chased me away from our matrimonial home on June 16 and days later she came to harass and embarrass me at my workplace."Marufu claimed that his wife was being influenced by her boyfriend.Tsotsoma denied the accusations and accused Marufu of stealing her mobile phone and abusing her.Mashavira dismissed Marufu's application for a peace order for lack of evidence.