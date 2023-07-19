Court warns scorned woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman said her younger sister snatched her husband, leaving her suffering.This emerged at the Harare civil court where Patrick Mubetseri was seeking a peace order against his ex-wife, Mukundinei Matsika.Matsika told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Mubetseri left their matrimonial home after she caught him cheating with her younger sister."Your worship, I am opposing his claim for a protection order because he ran away from home after I confronted him about why he was dating my younger sister," Matsika said.Mubetseri said Matsika was a violent spouse, and accused her of harassing him at his workplace."She is coming to my workplace, threatening me and asking me to sleep with her in the company bus," he said.Mashavira granted Mubetseri his application for a peace order before ordering Matsika to stop visiting her ex-husband's workplace.