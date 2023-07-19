Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A convoy of high-end vehicles led by police escorts snakes its way into Number One Grounds in Harare's Mabvuku  high density suburb on a late Thursday afternoon.

Brown dust rises as three Rolls Royces — two cullinans and a ghost, a G-wagon brabus and countless mint-looking SUVs grind to a halt.

"The Money Team (TMT)" delegation led by founder and American boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr emerges from the fuel-guzzling machines amid momentary excitement from local residents.

This is Mayweather's Motherland Tour, an excursion sponsored by controversial local businessman and politician Scott Sakupwanya.

The visit, which ended last weekend, saw Mayweather conduct an open workout session in Mabvuku, a black tie event at a five-star hotel as well as meet and greet sessions with fans at top nightclubs in the city.

In 2021, Sakupwanya met Mayweather in Dubai where they first agreed that they would have this trip.

"I had promised them (Zimbabweans) the boxer and it had been two years, but today, he is here," Boss Scott, as Sakupwanya is referred to in these streets, told journalists.

The 46-year-old boxer boasts of a perfect 50-0 record in the ring and he officially retired in 2017.

He is worth over US$400 million and reportedly charges a minimum of US$500,000 for appearances such as this one.

In its entirety, online sources say, the cost of his Harare trip could have surpassed US$1 million after he flew in by private jet.

But, between the cool cash figures, befitting grand entrance and a beautiful history in the boxing world, Mabvuku residents questioned Sakupwanya's ‘gift'.

Enveloped by dust at the dilapidated venue, the relevance of Mayweather's trip to the archaic streets of one of the poorest high-density suburbs in the city where the famous gold dealer grew up- was lost in translation.

"We are happy about what boss Scott has done by bringing Mayweather to Harare, but we left older people at home who cannot attend such events at this ground," said Gabriel Niye, a local youth.

"He should be using this money to do door-to-door visits helping and addressing the real needs of  those in this community."

Had it not been for the free musical performances and exhibition bouts by local boxers, most in the measly attendance, like Niye, would still be wondering whether they could have spent their time doing something better.

In fact, judging from the measly attendance, the free entertainment frequently offered by the politicians is fast fizzling out as a drawcard.

"All I am appealing for is that they give me money to grow my small business," said backyard poultry farmer Bafowethu Sibanda.

Except for those that had access to the barricaded VIP area where Sakupwanya stood with the TMT crew, Zanu-PF dignitaries and his rich buddies, it would be a stretch of imagination for any of the attendees to claim that they were with the boxing legend or that they fully witnessed his open workout session.

"We cannot see him clearly from here, we just want him to come close and at least give us fist bumps," shouted two adolescents.

As the teens yearned for selfie moments, the older generation scrounged for opportunities and hoped that either the benefactor or his affluent guest would give them more than a showcase of wealth.

The youthful constituents of Mabvuku-Tafara, where Sakupwanya is vying for a parliamentary seat under a Zanu-PF ticket, opined that the money could have been put to better use.

"They are spending their money alone, this trip is of no use to us,"  said George Masambi, a carpenter.

"What we want is for Scott to take care of us and make sure that our lives are better by funding our projects."

Somehow, true to Masambi's sentiments, for all its worth, Mayweather's trip seemed a far cry from addressing the slightest problems faced by locals.

According to critics Sakupwanya may have brought Mayweather in as a crowning moment in his election campaign to land the area's parliamentary seat albeit ill-thought-out.

This is not the first time that the gold dealer and his high-rolling clique have spent money to ride on the influence of a foreign celebrity to further political interests.

Last year, they flew in millionaire US rapper Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, for a show at the Harare International Conference Centre with reports pointing at a possibility he spent in excess of a hefty US$200 000.

Mid-performance, Ross invited Sakupwanya and Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr (the president's son) before he was handed the "national scarf" afterwards in an act symbolising endorsement of the 80-year-old leader's reign.

Had Nigeria's Burna Boy not refused to meddle in local politics, reports claim that Sakupwanya and crew had dangled a jaw-dropping amount for him to endorse their party by donning the scarf among other antics.

Maywether, on the other hand, wore the scarf during his trip and even paid the president a visit before begging the nation to vote for Mnangagwa.

He claimed: "he's for the people and I told him he has my support 100%."

Interestingly, Sakupwanya was earlier this year named as one of the country's biggest gold barons by Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel in an Al Jazeera four-episode documentary Gold Mafia, which alleged massive gold smuggling and money laundering in Zimbabwe.

Despite the controversy, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa branded Sakupwanya's efforts a glowing story of sponsorship.

"One cannot argue with success. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF second republic are a run-away success story at national, African and global stages," Mutsvangwa told our sister paper NewsDay last week.

However, as the ruling party reclines into a deep war chest gathered by its money men to grease the wheels of the campaign trail, sections of the public wonder where they fit in this grand show of political might.

"The people know what they want and that is a change of government, that filthy wealth that they are flashing around is not enough to change the people's minds," opposition CCC candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, told The Standard.

Extravagant events constantly hosted by his opponent are products of "stolen money meant to distract young people from real issues", says Kufahakutizwi.

"Sakupwanya and his party are hosting these events where they bring artistes and peddle drugs while also taking advantage of local young girls, the people can see all this and to even have a youthful crowd during the week is a sign of unemployment, these are problems which we intend to address when we get into office," he said.

Carelessly sipping a liquid that reeks of alcohol, Masambi, who could not hide his displeasure, agreed.

"We do not care about his (Sakupwanya) personal achievements, what we want is for him to make sure that our lives are better through the wealth that he has," Masambi added.

"They should not kill our minds by buying us alcohol."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1745 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days