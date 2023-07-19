Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Soldiers in military gear stole the limelight at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign rally in Mashonaland Central as the Zanu-PF leader vowed that the ruling party would not be removed from power on August 23.

The members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were in charge of distributing Zanu-PF party regalia some 2km away from the rally venue in Muzarabani.

Zanu-PF has bragged that the military is the cornerstone of its power, and it will not allow the opposition to take over.

In his address yesterday, Mnangagwa invoked the liberation struggle and said no party could remove Zanu-PF from power.

"We are aware of other political parties here in Zimbabwe. They are allowed to realise their desires to rule this country, but I can tell you that it is not easy when Zanu-PF is in power," he  said.

"You are children of freedom fighters, who suffered during the liberation war and we know when we come here you will defend the country's heritage and retain Zanu-PF when we go to the elections on August 23.

"If you are paid to cause violence just spend the money quietly because if we know about it, we will deal with you."

As in previous rallies, Zanu-PF bussed thousands of supporters to the venue yesterday.

Some of the villagers could be seen trying to leave a few minutes into Mnangagwa's speech.

The supporters, some of whom failed to get the chicken and chips, hampers, party regalia and other goodies promised by the ruling party, were left disgruntled.

Mnangagwa jokingly threatened to jail party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe if Mashonaland Central province failed to vote resoundingly for his party.

"Here in Mashonaland Central you have always voted 100% for Zanu-PF, we don't see that changing," he said.

"If you vote wrongly it will be the fault of party chairperson, Muchinguri and provincial chairman Kazembe, I will jail them."

At the rally Mnangagwa received former MDC-T spokesperson, Witness Dube and nine MPs from the same party who dumped Douglas Mwonzora to join Zanu-PF. Dube said Mwonzora was incompetent and had no capacity to deliver anything tangible for the people of Zimbabwe.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1747 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days