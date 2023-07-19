Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) continues to feel the effects of the "strategic ambiguity" with some of its members in Bulawayo plotting weekly demonstrations at the party's offices, a move that could affect their campaign trail.

The party had a chaotic candidate selection process which saw some of its members being barred from contesting despite being the party public's preferred candidates, as leader Mr Nelson Chamisa ensured that he imposes his cronies to represent the party in the 23 August harmonised elections.

Some of the notable individuals that were barred from contesting were incumbent Njube-Lobengula legislator Gift Banda, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, his deputy Clr Mlandu Ncube, former Cowdray Park councillor Collet Ndhlovu, Clr Tawanda Ruzive, among others. According to party sources, a grouping of some of the aggrieved members led by former Senator Matson Hlalo have been mobilising and calling for the immediate expulsion of some senior members within the party who they blame for being behind the barring of some the members, including Bulawayo Senator and former deputy secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Gideon Shoko and a former senator, Helen Tsepiso Zivira.

"The grouping has held two demonstrations so far at the party offices and they have threatened more, they are busy mobilising, with their target being the party's main rally in the city. They really want to embarrass Chamisa because they feel they were treated unfairly yet the party leader did not even want to entertain their cases. They are singling out Shoko and Zivira for being behind their barring from taking part in the elections with their alleged crimes being that they were not recalled by Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T)," said the source.

It is further reported that in a bid to win back the favour from the province, Mr Chamisa had summoned Mr Banda to their Gweru campaign launch rally to try and have him calm the storm in the city.

"The feeling is that Banda has a number of the senior party members in Bulawayo under his wing and is seen as influential and able to calm the storm as well as ensure a smooth campaign that will avoid embarrassment when the party holds its star rally in the city. Chamisa is also desperate to have the former MPs and councillors contributing to the campaign because in all honesty the party is broke and Banda is seen as a figure who will then convince his colleagues to loosen their purses," said the source.

The party has reportedly failed to attract donor funds as has been the norm owing to its failure to have structures, a constitution and a resource mobilisation team with prospective funders fearing lack of accountability.

This has seen the CCC's campaign trail taking off to a false start with the party still scrounging for resources to fund their campaign as traditional partners have decided to look aside. The country is set to go for elections on 23 August and political parties, inclusive of the ruling Zanu-PF are busy on the ground campaigning and delivering their manifestos to the electorate.



Source - The Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days