Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 70-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman died last week after she allegedly ate poisonous African spider leaves (Nyevhe) she got from her nephew.


Marry Chirasikwa died after vomiting excessively and 11 chickens which also ate the vomits died.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the sudden death.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where a 71 year old woman died after eating Nyevhe," Chikasha said.

Allegations are that the nephew Talent Marirahanda gave the poisonous flower leaves to his grandmother who prepared sadza and served it with the leaves.

The now deceased ate with her husband Luke Mugarwe (81) and the two started having stomach problems after the meal.

A passer-by saw the two writhing in pain and gave them fresh milk they both vomitted excessively but Mugarwe survived while his wife died.

To prove the toxic of the leaves chickens which ate the vomits died instantly.

Source - Byo24News

