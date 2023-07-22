Police hunt teen killer

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who allegedly assaulted a 17 year old boy to death.Sindiso Hlazo died on 22 July 2023 at Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff.Taking to twitter police said, "Police in Kwekwe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Sindiso Hlazo(17) died at Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff on 22/07/23 after he was assaulted by an unknown suspect. The victim was found lying on the ground and bleeding from the ear. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," read the tweet.