Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly whipped to death by her 32 year old husband who accused her of dating his nephew.Ackim Sibanda reportedly assaulted Similo Moyo with a leather belt and an electric cable.The incident occurred on 21 july 2023 at Sasedza line, Tsholotsho.Taking to twitter police said: "The ZRP confirms the arrest of Ackim Sibanda (32) in connection with a case of murder in which his wife, Similo Moyo(31), died after she was assaulted with a leather belt and an electric cable indiscriminately on 21/07/23 at a homestead in Sasedza line, Tsholotsho. The suspect accused the victim for having an affair with his nephew," read the tweet.