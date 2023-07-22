Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly whipped to death by her 32 year old husband who accused her of dating his nephew.

Ackim Sibanda reportedly assaulted Similo Moyo with a leather belt and an electric cable.

The incident occurred on 21 july 2023 at Sasedza line, Tsholotsho.

Taking to twitter police said: "The ZRP confirms the arrest of Ackim Sibanda (32) in connection with a case of murder in which his wife, Similo Moyo(31), died after she was assaulted with a leather belt and an electric cable indiscriminately on 21/07/23 at a homestead in Sasedza line, Tsholotsho. The suspect accused the victim for having an affair with his nephew," read the tweet.


Source - The Chronicle

