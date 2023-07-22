Latest News Editor's Choice


Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Highlanders FC 1-0 Manica Diamonds FC
IT took a really good run of play for Highlanders FC defender, Peter Muduhwa as he strode lengths yelling for a pass, and eventually he was there to score the ball that won this Castle Lager game at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

In the 27th minute, Highlanders went into the lead and defended it up to the very end of the game.

The Bosso train stuck to the rail, going 16 games unbeaten. A record they last, in memory, achieved years back under Kelvin Kaindu. But the statistic did not yield a league championship as Dynamos but Dynamos won it.

Off a freekick, the gritty, yet at times temperamental defender netted in one of his best goals this season.

Muduhwa, again was one player to eject the rarely all-weather Bosso fans.

Highlanders went on the attack from the first whistle and made sure they did so for the first 20 minutes. Their first attempt at goal was through a Lynoth Chikukwa effort, which was however, well received by Manica Diamonds' goalkeeper Tedious Baye.

Highlanders missed two chances at goal in the 17th minute. The rush for goal was elusive still.

From there on, they enjoyed their dominance on home turf.

For The better part, Bosso played like they were making a mockery of the encounter.

Manica Diamonds went through a whole first half with no show of intent. Actually, the visitors seemed jittery and Ariel Sibanda in goal for Highlanders hardly tested.

A good run of play by Ray Lunga, interchanging with Melikhaya Ncube in the 20 minute of opening was one moment of wonder but the finishing appalling.

In the Manica Diamonds camp, it was the midfield that kept the team in contention.

The visitors' defensive link of Lawrence Masibhera, Tawanda Chasi deserves mention.

Midfielder Liberty Chakoroma and skilful speed merchant Gerald Bero were enterprising in attack.

Immediately after resumption, Manica Diamonds made a double substitution. Pasca Manhanga came in for Chakoroma and Charles Teguru replaced Brian Chikwenya. But, it wasn't to be their afternoon.

Michael Tapera camein for Bero while Talent Chamboko replaced Bret Amidu in the 74th minute as Manhanga called the shots in midfield where Bosso had Melikhaya Ncube, Brighton Manhire and Elshamaar Farasi subdued.

Even with their coach Jairos Tapera making substitutions, letting in Panashe Mtasa for Donald Ngoma, the hunt yielded nothing.

Bosso took their unbeaten run to 16 matches yesterday.

Teams:

Highlanders:

A Sibanda, L Chikuhwa, R Lunga (Navaya 71st minute), M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi (Mushore 89th minute), P Muduhwa, A Faira, M Ndlovu, M Ncube

Subs:

A Tandi, M Chigumira, R Kutsanzira, P Ndlovu, M Mushore, R Muza (gk), R Pitisi, G Nyathi, W Navaya.

Manica Diamonds:

T Baye , L Masibhera, F Banda, T Chisi, T Muvhunga, L Chakoroma (Chikoroma 45th minute), B Amidu, G Bero, B Chikwenya (Teguru 45th minute)

Subs:

J Muchambo, G Chitsumba, K Gwao, C Teguru, T Chamboko, P Manhanga, A Rupande, M Tapera, P Mtasa.


Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days