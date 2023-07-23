Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vapostori and Zion for Economic Development are empowering vulnerable members of the society with cash to start income generating projects to transform their lives, which is in line with President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.At the highly subscribed Zanu-PF rally in Centenary, Mashonaland Central Province on Saturday, Vapostori4ED national chairman Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira held a raffle draw where 10 lucky winners walked away with US$1 000 cash.Apart from the raffle draw, Madzibaba Moses also dished hundreds of dollars during an interaction with supporters who professed deep knowledge of the ruling party, Zanu-PF.Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, who has led the Vapostori and Zion4ED since its formation, always emphasises that all Bishops and Archbishops should follow President Mnangagwa's mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo".Vapostori and MaZion4ED national spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga, chipped in saying: "Other religions in the world have managed to develop their nations and Zimbabwe was lucky to be given by given a President who has made a wake up call."To us, Vapostori and maZion, we stand firm in national development especially in agriculture, entrepreneurship, business start-ups, retail sector, service sector, manufacturing and education."Madzibaba Mapuranga said Vapostori and Zion communities will be voting for President Mnangagwa on August 23.One of the winners of the raffle draw conducted by Madzibaba Moses, Mr Shepherd Kuzanga, was happy to get money."I am short of words; I couldn't believe it when I heard my name being called. I am grateful for the lifetime opportunity and I will use the money to do farming," he said.Mrs Evelyn Gumo, who walked away with US$20 during a quiz session, was equally ecstatic."I just came to meet President Mnangagwa but I was just called to speak about developments that have been done under the Second Republic, which I articulated well, before walking away with US$20," she said.