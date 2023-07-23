Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF will not produce a flowery document as its manifesto ahead of next month's harmonised elections, but is standing on the record of the Second Republic and will let its life-changing developmental projects delivered to the people in the past five years speak for themselves to the electorate.

Deeds rather than words were the manifesto, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also President Mnangagwa's chief election agent, said last week during a Zimpapers Television Network Prime current affairs programme, "The Chase", where he was one of the guests to discuss the forthcoming elections.

Other participants included MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora and Mr Lloyd Msipa, who was representing independent presidential candidate,Mr Saviour Kasukuwere.

Responding to a question on why Zanu-PF had not launched its political manifesto detailing what it intends to do should it be re-elected, Minister Ziyambi said the Government led by the revolutionary party has been implementing development projects in infrastructure, agriculture, education, science and ICT, among others, and those achievements would be its manifesto and not a meaningless flowery document.

"In the past we used to concentrate on writing beautiful manifestos. In 2018, our President said let's start writing our manifesto now by our deeds," said Minister Ziyambi.

"We started by looking at our infrastructure; we have done a lot of infrastructure development and we are still doing it; the Beitbridge Border Post, our roads.

"In fact, in the past we used to look for outsiders to do infrastructure development for us and we said to ourselves in 2018, why are we doing this? Let us build our country, let's look inside and he (the President) coined the mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'."

Minister Ziyambi said through the infrastructure development such as road construction, many jobs have been created. Further jobs have been created in dam construction.

Added Minister Ziyambi: "Look at the agriculture sector, we have turned it around from a US$2 billion industry to US$8 billion. That's our manifesto.

"We decided that having a manifesto written where people criticise saying ‘this is mere talk', we are moving with a practical manifesto.

"So, Zanu-PF is not producing any document; we are talking of the deeds and we are saying this is a man of action (President Mnangagwa) who is saying ‘let's go on and do it ourselves as Zimbabweans'."

Zanu-PF has been drawing bumper crowds at its star rallies led by President Mnangagwa.

In respect of the question asked by Mr Msipa, who felt it was not prudent to have a law that sought to bar someone from contesting presidential elections on the basis that he had not been ordinarily resident in the country as is the case with Mr Kasukuwere, Minister Ziyambi said that arose from the national Constitution.

This comes as the High Court upheld a contention by Mr Lovedale Mangwana, who sought to have Mr Kasukuwere's nomination as a presidential candidate nullified on the basis that he has not been ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe for the past 18 months and so was no longer qualified as a voter. The Supreme Court will be making the final decision at the end of this week after hearing the urgent appeal.

Minister Ziyambi said Mr Kasukuwere had all the time he needed to challenge the law during the constitution-making process, in which he participated. "We have a Constitution that was passed on March 14, 2013, and that Constitution, Saviour Kasukuwere participated in ensuring that it was passed.

"It has a specific clause, section 91, which states what the qualifications for someone to be a Presidential candidate are. And from 2013, he never questioned that particular clause.

"When we have laws, we follow the laws; we don't follow emotions, if the law says you must be a Zimbabwean citizen, if you are a Zambian, you are still my brother but you cannot contest the Presidential election here. If it says you must be over 40 years, if you are 35 you will still be my little sister but you cannot contest the election," said Minister Ziyambi.

Laws are there to be obeyed when they are enacted, said Minister Ziyambi, but said they could be debated and changed.

"It is not even about Zanu-PF, but about the laws that exist. Let us allow the courts to do their work and improve our jurisprudence. I do not see the reason why they must go out there and accuse Zanu-PF as if they were not part of the law-making process," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

47 mins ago | 160 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

51 mins ago | 123 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

55 mins ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gems fail English test

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

16 hrs ago | 767 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

17 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

17 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

17 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Police hunt teen killer

17 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man found Dead on street

17 hrs ago | 418 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Kasukuwere's nomination was invalid'

17 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

22 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

22 hrs ago | 560 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

23 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

23 Jul 2023 at 08:58hrs | 985 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

23 Jul 2023 at 08:42hrs | 5050 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

23 Jul 2023 at 08:34hrs | 629 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

23 Jul 2023 at 08:31hrs | 463 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

23 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1837 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days