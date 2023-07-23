Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CONSTRUCTION giant, Bitumen World (Private) Limited, has deployed three well-equipped teams to undertake intense road maintenance and rehabilitation works along the dilapidated Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

The swift intervention is in response to an outcry by the motoring public and business leaders who have appealed to the Government to urgently attend to the extensive damage on the strategic road in order to restore smooth transportation.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is a strategic trade route on the regional north-to-south corridor, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia as well as the DRC.

The public concern has prompted President Mnangagwa to direct that resources be immediately availed to kick-start massive rehabilitation works, and the contractor is already on the ground, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has said.

He assured delegates during the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo, which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa on Friday that corrective measures were being taken to reverse the damage on the highway.

"We thank His Excellency for being a listening President. You don't just hear, but act. Last week we were inundated with calls especially from this province (Matebeleland North) complaining about the state of Victoria Falls Road, and others were saying: ‘Minister have you driven on that road yourself?" said Minister Mhona.

"I want to thank you Your Excellency in that when you directed and mandated me this last week that you wanted the road works to start progressively before you land in this particular city, and precisely this has happened.

"I want to thank you Your Excellency for the money you have given us, the contractor is now back on the road doing the work, and for this you deserve applause."

Our news crew drove from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo at the weekend and observed workmen with their equipment and construction materials busy repairing the most damaged portions.

Major road construction works are underway just after Hwange town where Bitumen is essentially re-constructing the road on an estimated 5km stretch up to South Mining.

A detour has been created to allow temporary passage of vehicles and part of the contractor's team was seized with the laying of gravel to minimise impact of dust on motorists.

Heavy-duty road construction machinery is on-site on the main road where grading and laying a new surface that is being reinforced with cement to enhance stability.

Haulage trucks were taking turns to deliver more cement and grades of soils with workers offloading and spreading it along while others were deployed to control traffic.

One of the teams was operating near Lupane centre patching potholes that have literally littered the close to 400km road, as well as reclaiming damaged edges that have narrowed the busy highway. Another team was stationed just after the Jotsholo turn-off doing similar works.

Along the road, the news crew encountered several scenes of breakdowns and accidents involving mainly smaller vehicles that would have failed to negotiate the potholes, especially in the face of oncoming traffic.

In one of the accident scenes near Kenmaur, a team of mining engineers from a Chinese company survived death by a whisker when the double cab they were traveling on hit the left back of a Honda Fit whose driver had applied emergency brakes to avoid the impact of a huge pothole that cut across the road, witnesses said.

This resulted in the double cab truck losing control, veering off the road, and rolling thrice. The driver reportedly sustained a fracture on the arm while one of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were both rushed to St Luke's Hospital, said one team member at the scene.

A visibly shaken Honda Fit driver said: "I'm lucky to be alive after this accident, the road is seriously damaged, and driving here is a nightmare.

"The damage is being worsened by the increased number of haulage trucks that mainly transport coal from different mining companies."

During the summit, various stakeholders took turns to express the need for the Government and private sector players to work together to reclaim the country's transport infrastructure as a key enabler to unlocking more opportunities. Tourism sector leaders complained that the state of the road was a dent to destination marketing for the country, especially the prime resort city of Victoria Falls.

There was consensus that the extensive damage incurred on major highways was largely linked to the use of haulage trucks in transporting heavy cargo amid calls to quickly revitalize the National Railways of Zimbabwe to ease the burden on roads.

Given the limited fiscal space and non-compliance in paying road user fees, policy experts suggested increased collaboration, harnessing local and regional partnerships on such projects, as well as leveraging Government's re-engagement and engagement drive to lure long-term financing.

In line with Vision 2030, participants commended President Mnangagwa for laying out a clear vision to transform Zimbabwe including revamping the country's infrastructure. They noted that despite the yoke of sanctions, which crippled infrastructure development projects, Zimbabwe must not lose focus but tap into diverse approaches towards modernising its critical infrastructure to ensure all places effectively contribute to economic development.

Developing a sound infrastructure, state of the art transport equipment, is critical in building a resilient infrastructure, said the participants.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

50 mins ago | 174 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

53 mins ago | 129 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

57 mins ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gems fail English test

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

17 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

17 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

17 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Police hunt teen killer

18 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man found Dead on street

18 hrs ago | 420 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

18 hrs ago | 308 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Kasukuwere's nomination was invalid'

18 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

22 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

22 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

22 hrs ago | 561 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

23 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

23 Jul 2023 at 08:58hrs | 985 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

23 Jul 2023 at 08:42hrs | 5051 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

23 Jul 2023 at 08:34hrs | 629 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

23 Jul 2023 at 08:31hrs | 464 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

23 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days