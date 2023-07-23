Latest News Editor's Choice


Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FARMERS for Economic Development (Farmers4ED) launched their Bulawayo Chapter on Saturday with calls for farmers to continue being productive to boost food security in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Bulawayo Chapter, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube said farmers have a significant role to play in the economy as President Mnangagwa has always pointed out that Zimbabwe should never be food insecure again.

"We need to develop ourselves as farmers. We should not compete among ourselves but rather work together as a family to achieve the set goals. We need to go back to our culture of assisting one another in difficult times which is what our elders used to do in the past.

"I am glad to witness the presence of young people here. The youth are the future of Zimbabwe and our President has made sure that policies are implemented that attract and educate young people who are into farming," said the Minister.

She said as agriculture was the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, no one and no place should be left behind.

Minister Ncube said climate smart agriculture was now critical for the country due to changing weather patterns.

"We should endeavour to improve the integration of agricultural development coupled with climate responsiveness. The changing weather patterns as a result of global warming are leaving most farmers unable to predict the ideal conditions to plant their crops. This also taps into the demand for not only irrigation at a faster rate, but appropriate irrigation technologies that are water efficient," she said.

"Let us stand resolute in complementing and supporting President Mnangagwa and the Government in working towards the country becoming an upper middle-class economy by 2030. A country is built by its own people and this demands your utmost hard work," she said.

Farmers4ED provincial chairperson, Pastor Rosemary Muzondo said they recognised that lifting many into prosperity goes hand in glove with strategies that drive economic growth.

She said as the country was anchored on becoming an upper middle-economy by 2030, the Government was working on various programmes and initiatives meant to transform agricultural systems including in rural set-ups in order to take farming as a business.

Through Rural Development 8.0 policy, the Government is implementing a number of initiatives that include the Presidential Input Programme - Pfumvudza/Intwasa and Presidential input for Cotton.

Among them being also Presidential Rural Development, which is expanded to include the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme and the Presidential Communities Fisheries Programme, the Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Programme, the Presidential Rural Poultry Programme and the Presidential Goat-Pass-on Scheme.

Source - The Herald

