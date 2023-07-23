Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country is grappling with significant educational challenges, demanding immediate attention and action.With over five million learners in both primary and secondary schools across the country, the teacher-to-learner ratio stands at at least 1:33, putting immense strain on the education system, an official has said.While Zimbabwe boasts a high net enrolment ratio in primary schools, with nine out of ten children of primary school age attending school, this accomplishment is threatened by the pressing need to sustain this level of enrolment. The country's goal of achieving universal enrolment in primary education faces serious hurdles.Recognising the importance of free education in ensuring access to learning for all children, Zimbabwe's Constitution mandates the promotion of free and compulsory basic education for every child. The Education Amendment Act of 2020 further underscores the right of every child to receive mandatory basic state-funded education.In an interview, Mr Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, highlighted the challenges faced by the education sector."We have over five million pupils in the country. Makoni District has the most schools in the country. We have around 150 000 teachers in the country. It means on average our teacher/pupil ratio should be 1:35. Yes, we would be grateful to have more teachers to lower the average teacher pupil ratio."Mr Ndoro said rural schools account for about 70 percent of pupil population adding that there are about 10 517 schools altogether in the country."Yes, we need more schools both at primary and secondary level including boarding schools," he said.The projected school-going population for 3 to 18-year-olds in the country is estimated to be over six million with nearly equal gender representation.To accommodate this growing demand for education, the number of schools must be expanded accordingly. As of now, there are 6 761 schools catering to Early Childhood Development (ECD), 6 798 primary schools, and 2 980 secondary schools. Notably, the majority of primary schools, approximately 78, 41 percent, are under Government administration, while the rest are managed by non-government entities.Over the years from 2016 to 2020, there has been a steady annual increase in the number of primary learners. Similarly, secondary schools have experienced a consistent rise in enrolment, with over a million learners currently enrolled in Form 1 to 6. To address these challenges effectively, it is crucial to increase the proportion of trained teachers across all educational levels, with ECD teachers currently standing at 67,69 percent, primary school teachers at 97,77 percent, and secondary school teachers at 89,18 percent.Regrettably, the education system has been witnessing a distressing trend of school dropouts, particularly at the secondary level, with over 50 000 pupils leaving school in 2021 due to various reasons, including teenage pregnancies and under-age marriages."The 2021 overall total number of school dropouts at secondary level, due to a variety of reasons, was 50 744, almost double that for primary schools.Comparative statistics for 2022 are yet to be validated. Out of the overall total, 633 male and 8 063 female pupils, a total of 8 696 dropped out of school due to marriage in 2021 and, in 2022 , there were 305 male and 5 385 female pupils that dropped out due to marriage, a significant reduction to 5 691, compared to 2021," reads the report.The ministry said survivors of teen pregnancy, under-age marriages and sexual abuse faced a number of challenges that include absence of effective guidance and counselling and child-protection committee structures at some schools.Without a systematic psychosocial support system, some pupils might avoid going back to school after their pregnancy, illegal marriage or abusive encounter.