Gems fail English test

THE senior national netball side, the Gems lost 64-36 to England in a friendly match played in preparation of the start of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.England led from the first quarter to the last as both teams put final touches to their preparations.At the end of the first quarter England managed to gain a four-point lead as the score stood at 13-9.England extended the lead in the second quarter which ended 33-14.The Gems added 12 points to their tally in the third quarter but the Roses still maintained their lead. The third quarter ended 47-26. At the end, England got the win.The Gems, as they are affectionately known, are representing Zimbabwe at the Netball World Cup for the second time.Zimbabwe, ranked 13th in the world, find themselves in a tough Pool A with heavyweights like Australia and Fiji.Despite the challenging draw, the Gems are determined to make their mark and improve on their eighth-place finish in the previous World Cup.The Gems' journey to the World Cup has been nothing short of remarkable, securing their second successive qualification at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifier and now, they step onto the African soil to compete in a global showcase.