Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

INDEPENDENT National Assembly candidate for Mpopoma/Mzilikazi in Bulawayo, Pardon Tapfumaneyi is facilitating sponsorship for locals to acquire qualifications to work as healthcare workers in the United Kingdom.The deal is in partnership with a leading Health Care Network Provider, Utra Health Care based in the UK.Tapfumaneyi said his efforts were prompted by rising levels of unemployment in the constituency and the country as a whole."I have made arrangements with my friends in the UK to assist in identifying employment opportunities which include in the health sector. I am working with Godfrey Mushandu who is Utra Health Care's chief executive officer, which has 1 204 members who need external healthcare workers to work in the UK," he said.Mushandu said the UK was facing an acute shortage of health workers with more than 120 000 required to fill the gap and the number continues to rise.He said his organisation has 1 204 members who require external health workers.Mushandu said as a Zimbabwean he would give first preference to his fellow citizens with relevant qualifications."My organisation has a rising demand for healthcare workers. As a consultancy company, we help companies in employing people and these companies sponsor their employees to come to the United Kingdom," Mushandu said.Mpopoma/Mzilikazi is a new constituency which arose after the delimitation process.The aspiring legislator is also facilitating sporting opportunities including contracts for soccer players in the constituency.Tapfumaneyi had a fallout with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) following accusations of candidate imposition by party president Nelson Chamisa.